France will levy a tax on digital businesses this year, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Technology

France vows to lead on digital tax in 2020

By Leigh Thomas

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 00:09:36

France will go ahead with plans to apply a tax on digital businesses this year whether or not there is an international deal on the issue, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says.

“Never has a digital tax been more legitimate,” Le Maire said, echoing comments he made earlier that the coronavirus crisis made such levies more pertinent than ever.

Nearly 140 countries are negotiating the first major rewriting of international tax rules in more than a generation, to take better account of the rise of big tech companies that often book profit in low-tax countries.

However, the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak has left finance ministries more focused on saving their economies than overhauling outdated tax rules, making a deadline of the end of the year to wrap up the talks look increasingly unlikely.

Latest sport

tennis

ATP/WTA tours extend tennis suspension

Professional tennis on the ATP and WTA tours has been suspended until August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

virus diseases

F1 and Silverstone strike British GP deal

Formula 1 and UK race track Silverstone have agreed a deal for two grands prix to be held at the venue this season.

soccer

Socceroos return to action in Bundesliga

Socceroos Mathew Leckie and Brandon Borrello return to action when the Bundesliga kicks off this weekend and will be joined by other Australians in Europe soon.

rugby union

Hamish McLennan appointed to RA Board

Former Network Ten and News Corp executive Hamish McLennan has been appointed a director and chairman-elect of the Rugby Australia board.

rugby league

Eels and Broncos to kick off NRL return

The Brisbane Broncos will host the Parramatta Eels when the NRL resumes on May 28.

news

disease

Virus case numbers will grow: Berejiklian

Dining venues and places of worship are again open to the public in NSW, but the premier says this will come at the cost of additional COVID-19 cases.

sport

tennis

world

epidemic and plague

Virus hotspots flare as economies reopen

Countries are pushing ahead with relaxing coronavirus restrictions and reopening economies but new coronavirus outbreaks are testing health systems.