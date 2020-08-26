Discover Australian Associated Press

French health authorities discovered 22 new coronavirus clusters discovered in the past 24 hours. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

France’s COVID-19 cases and deaths rise

By AAP

August 26, 2020

2020-08-26 08:02:43

The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France has risen by 1955 compared with the previous day, although the increase in new cases was less than in previous days.

The French health ministry says the number of deaths from COVID-19 rose by 15 from the previous day to stand at 30,528 casualties, while the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 244,854.

France has the seventh-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world and the government is monitoring the figures closely to see if any new restrictions or lockdowns are needed to curb the spread of the virus.

“The circulation of the virus is progressing markedly and is at its most intense among young adults,” the ministry said on Monday.

The number of new cases was less than the 4897 new cases registered on August 23, although 22 new clusters were discovered in the past 24 hours.

