President Emmanuel Macron says all French primary and middle schools will open fully on June 22. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Worst behind France but ‘virus not dead’

By AAP

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 17:58:36

The worst part of the coronavirus pandemic is behind France, but people must remain vigilant as the virus continues to circulate, Health Minister Olivier Veran says.

“The largest part of the epidemic is behind us but the virus is not dead. We did not completely defeat it and we are controlling its circulation. We continue testing,” Veran said on Monday on LCI television.

France reported on Sunday nine new coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, taking the total to 29,407 and marking the fifth day with less than 30 fatalities.

President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday defended the country’s response to the pandemic, which had cost the country more than 29,000 lives – Europe’s third-highest death toll.

“We need not blush, my dear compatriots, over our record,” Macron said in a televised address, his first since late April when he announced France’s virus lockdown would end on May 11.

“Tens of thousands of lives have been saved by our choices, by our actions,” he insisted, saying the country had made “the humanist choice of placing lives over the economy” by going into lockdown.

Macron announced that from Monday, all of mainland France would be considered a coronavirus “green zone,” with the lowest levels of ongoing restrictions.

In Paris, bars and restaurants which have so far only been allowed to receive customers outdoors will be able to re-open fully.

Primary and middle schools, though not high schools, will re-open fully on June 22 across the country, with obligatory attendance.

However, extra restrictions will continue to apply in the overseas territories of Mayotte and French Guiana, where the epidemic continues at a higher level.

But the president warned that the country needed to build a new economic model after the impact of the epidemic and the lockdown.

An “economic, green and social reconstruction” with a strong European aspect “will be the key to our independence,” he argued.

Macron promised there would be no tax rises to fund the extra government debt incurred to preserve jobs and the economy during the epidemic.

DPA

