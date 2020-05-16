France’s virus death toll edges over Spain

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in France has increased by 622 to 141,356. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

France’s virus death toll edges over Spain

By AAP

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 05:08:43

France’s cumulative coronavirus death has toll edged back above Spain’s as the health ministry reported that the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours increased by 351 or 1.3 per cent to 27,425.

Spain earlier on Thursday reported 217 new deaths, taking its toll to 27,321. France’s toll first jumped over Spain’s on Tuesday but dipped below it on Wednesday.

France has the world’s fourth-highest death toll after the US (83,720), the UK (33,186) and Italy (31,106).

Brazil, where the casualty rate is climbing quickly, has the sixth most deaths with 13,149 fatalities.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in France increased by 622 to 141,356 on Thursday, up 0.4 per cent and the eighth consecutive day that the case tally rose by about half a percentage point or less.

“The COVID-19 epidemic remains active and the virus is still circulating in France,” the ministry said in a statement on the fourth day after lockdown ended.

France recorded its slowest increase in the infection rate on Sunday, the last day of the 55-day lockdown, when the number of new infections went up by 209 (or 0.3 per cent), which was the lowest since well before the lockdown started on March 17.

At the peak of the epidemic on March 31, France recorded 7578 new infections in 24 hours. The government has said that it may go into selective lockdown again if the daily infection rates jumps above 3000.

Between March 23 and April 11, France on average counted nearly 4000 new infections per day and the infection rate did not fall below the 3000 threshold until after a month of strict lockdown.

On top of the confirmed cases, France has also reported nearly 40,000 probable cases in nursing homes.

The health ministry also reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 infection fell by 608 to 20,463 on Thursday and the number of people in intensive care fell by 129 to 2299.

Both numbers – key indicators for the French health system’s ability to cope with the epidemic – have been on a downtrend for several weeks and peaked at more than 32,000 and more than 7000 respectively in early to mid-April.

France on Thursday announced a 18 billion euro ($A30 billion) support package for its virus-hit tourism industry, which accounts for almost 8.0 per cent of GDP and attracted nearly 90 million foreign visitors last year.

Latest sport

motor racing

McLaren: Ricciardo always our No.1 choice

McLaren's team boss Zak Brown said the team's new Australian recruit for next season, Daniel Ricciardo, was always their No.1 choice.

tennis

ATP/WTA tours extend tennis suspension

Professional tennis on the ATP and WTA tours has been suspended until August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

virus diseases

F1 and Silverstone strike British GP deal

Formula 1 and UK race track Silverstone have agreed a deal for two grands prix to be held at the venue this season.

Australian rules football

Cut players some slack: AFLPA boss

AFL players will be operating under tight restrictions when the season resumes and the Players' Association says they will do their best to adhere to them.

soccer

Socceroos return to action in Bundesliga

Socceroos Mathew Leckie and Brandon Borrello return to action when the Bundesliga kicks off this weekend and will be joined by other Australians in Europe soon.

news

health

NSW drinkers enjoy taste of normality

People have started returning to pubs, cafes and bars following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in NSW.

sport

motor racing

McLaren: Ricciardo always our No.1 choice

McLaren's team boss Zak Brown said the team's new Australian recruit for next season, Daniel Ricciardo, was always their No.1 choice.

world

virus diseases

Public warned as virus restrictions ease

WHO representative Hans Kluge has urged caution, saying "the personal behaviour of each of us will determine the behaviour of the virus".