Nearly 14,000 people have died from coronavirus in France. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

France’s virus death toll rises to 13,832

By AAP

April 13, 2020

2020-04-13 10:52:28

France’s death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to nearly 14,000 but the number of patients in intensive care has fallen for the third day in a row, raising hopes that a nationwide lockdown is curbing the spread of the disease.

The number of people in intensive care units fell to 6883 on Saturday from 7004 a day before, down nearly 2 per cent, while the number of people in hospital virtually stabilised at 31,320, up by just 53 or 0.2 per cent, ministry data showed.

The total death toll rose by 635 or 5 per cent to 13,832 – with 8943 dead in hospital and 4889 in nursing homes – but that was less than on Friday, when the total toll rose by 987 as nursing home deaths soared.

“We are confronting a massive and murderous epidemic, which has reached an unprecedented level,” health ministry director Jerome Salomon said at a daily briefing.

He said new cases kept arriving at hospitals and the French people needed to remain vigilant.

The ministry reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France rose by 3,114 to 93,790, an increase of 3.4 per cent, which was slower than the 5 per cent seen over the previous four days.

The number of cases in nursing homes rose by 1671 or 5 per cent to 35,864.

For the first time, the ministry gave a breakdown of those numbers, saying that 11,175 of the nursing home cases were confirmed cases already included in the confirmed cases tally. It added that another 24,689 cases were possible cases.

France does not test all suspected COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Once two or three cases are confirmed by testing in one home, other residents with symptoms of the disease are tallied as possible or probable cases.

Adding the possible cases in nursing homes to the confirmed cases, France had a total of 118,479 confirmed or possible cases of coronavirus as of Saturday. 

