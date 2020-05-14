Long time between drinks as pubs reopen

It’s been a long time between drinks, but outback pubs and clubs are about to throw open their doors for the first time in weeks, and the beer tab will be picked up by one of Queensland’s best-known breweries.

The state’s iconic XXXX Brewery has donated 3000L of beer to regional venues hard hit by drought and the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The XXXX Gold will be travelling out west, over thousands of kilometres, going of course to places like Blackall, Barcaldine, Ilfracombe, Longreach – the list is endless,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters at the Milton brewery on Wednesday.

“I’m quite sure there is going to be a lot of happy patrons, a lot of happy families.”

From Saturday, outback pubs will be able to welcome 20 patrons, while other pubs can welcome ten.

It follows moves to re-open parks, playgrounds and barbecues, as the state takes strides toward reopening following a streak of no new coronavirus cases.

One new coronavirus case was recorded overnight. This person was diagnosed interstate but added to Queensland’s tally when they returned home.

Of the 1052 cases recorded in Queensland during the pandemic only 18 people are yet to recover.

Road trips are also back on the agenda from Saturday with residents allowed to travel up to 150km from home – increasing to 500km for those in the outback.

Parks and beachfronts will be reopened along with many skate parks, outdoor basketball courts and sports fields, for groups of up to 10 people.

Despite the gradual easing of social distancing restrictions, authorities continue to urge people with respiratory illness symptoms to get tested.

State Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has also previously urged Queenslanders to get their flu vaccination before employees begin to return to offices across the state.

The low rate of coronavirus cases across the state is likely to lead to further restrictions being eased.

Up to five people from the one household are currently permitted to visit another home.

From Saturday, up to 10 people will be able to gather outside at weddings, pools and for exercise.

Kindy, Prep, and students from Years 1, 11 and 12 returned to the classroom this week, with other years expected to return to school from May 25.