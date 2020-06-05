Free childcare unlikely to be extended: PM

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The government says as demand for childcare increases, fees should resume. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Free childcare unlikely to be extended: PM

By Daniel McCulloch and Katina Curtis

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 12:23:12

Scott Morrison has talked down the prospect of extending free childcare for another three months.

The prime minister said the $1.6 billion scheme, which ends on June 28, was never meant to be permanent.

“It was a measure designed for the times and, like all of our measures, we are constantly looking at them and applying them to the circumstances as we know them,” he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

A decision is imminent with the improved health situation and gradual reopening of workplaces weighing strongly on the thinking of policymakers.

“I do know that the childcare facilities and parents themselves are keen to move back towards a more normal arrangement, which would enable greater capacity,” Mr Morrison said.

“With more people going back to work there are rising levels of demand, which was the issue some time ago.”

The sector had warned it was facing a crisis early in the pandemic as parents withdrew their children in droves.

Under the relief package for childcare services, the government guaranteed taxpayer subsidies at pre-pandemic levels – about half their income – but said they couldn’t charge parents any fees.

A review after a month of operation found three-quarters of services surveyed said the package was keeping them financially viable.

Parent advocacy group The Parenthood has warned returning to the regular system, which has a strict activity test, could wind up locking out many parents as unemployment levels stay high for years.

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Cops seek legal challenge to BLM protests

A Black Lives Matter protest in Sydney is set to face a legal challenge by NSW Police, while NSW and federal politicians have complained about the protest.

epidemic and plague

Cops seek legal challenge to BLM protests

A Black Lives Matter protest in Sydney is set to face a legal challenge by NSW Police, while NSW and federal politicians have complained about the protest.

politics

Don't go, PM tells anti-racism protesters

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged Australians not to attend Black Lives Matter protests, out of fears it will result in a rise of virus cases.

politics

Don't go, PM tells anti-racism protesters

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged Australians not to attend Black Lives Matter protests, out of fears it will result in a rise of virus cases.

politics

Free childcare unlikely to be extended: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has talked down the likelihood of extending free childcare beyond June 28, saying the scheme was never meant to be permanent.

news

epidemic and plague

Cops seek legal challenge to BLM protests

A Black Lives Matter protest in Sydney is set to face a legal challenge by NSW Police, while NSW and federal politicians have complained about the protest.

sport

rugby league

Broncos suffer record NRL loss at home

Brisbane Broncos have suffered their worst home loss in the club's NRL history after being thrashed 59-0 by Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium.

world

crime, law and justice

Sharpton: 'Get your knee off our necks'

Reverend Al Sharpton has demanded justice for George Floyd as three former officers appeared in court over his death and protests continued across the US.