Free masks put on the line for Melburnians

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Steve and Janet Tesoriero are making free masks for people in their local Melbourne community. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Free masks put on the line for Melburnians

By Christine McGinn

July 28, 2020

2020-07-28 16:49:05

Once word went around that face masks would become mandatory, a Melbourne husband and wife began threading the needle.

Janet Tesoriero pulled out her sewing machine and using left over material from around the house quickly whipped up seven masks.

Her husband Steve Tesoriero taped the bagged masks to the fence of their Albert Park home last Wednesday, offering them for free to those who needed them before the new rules kicked in within Melbourne and Mitchell Shire a day later.

“Knowing that we live in a neighbourhood with a slightly older population, we wanted to get masks to be accessible for people that couldn’t maybe get to the store or afford them as easily as others,” Ms Tesoriero, who is an out-of-work musical theatre performer amid the pandemic, told AAP on Monday.

“I am a sewer and we have a lot of fabric in the house, so I thought it was an opportunity to take some of our time and help some people.”

Within minutes strangers snapped up the handmade masks and it was back to the tools for the Tesorieros to cut more fabric.

Then Mr Tesoriero decided to up the ante, building an old-style clothes line on the nature strip and pegging the masks to it along with signage advertising their colourful wares.

In just six days the couple has made about 500 masks – the first ones taking 30 minutes apiece before perfecting their technique and cutting it down to 20 minutes.

They are now producing up to 70 masks a day and the customers keep coming.

The couple hasn’t been to bed before 3am since starting their cottage industry and have strangers knocking on their door just five hours later wanting the bespoke face coverings.

“Well considering musical theatre is probably going to be on the backburner as long as this is going on, we are going to be making them (masks) as long as people need them,” Ms Tesoriero said.

The local community has got on board donating fabric, elastic, bags and even care packages to sustain the crafty couple as they labour into the early hours.

People are even calling up to request different sizes.

As an added bonus the Tesorieros’ generosity and community spirit has brought people out of the woodwork.

“We’re hearing a lot from the neighbourhood – the neighbourhood just needed something like this right now, something to feel good about it,” Mr Tesoriero said.

“More than the masks themselves, it’s just this camaraderie or spirit that we hadn’t noticed in the neighbourhood until this happened.”

For those keen to support the project, masks can be ordered online for $10 a piece, with the funds raised going back into the cost of production.

Grab a reusuable mask at https://curiousand.co/masks.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL cautions coaches over umpire criticism

The AFL has released a strongly-worded statement telling coaches to stop criticising umpires after Alastair Clarkson's explosive post-match press conference.

cricket

Aust to adapt if no red-ball prep: Warner

David Warner says it is possible Australia won't have any red-ball matches before their first Test against India but they just have to adapt to the situation.

Australian rules football

Tigers regain skipper for Dogs AFL clash

Richmond AFL coach Damien Hardwick has confirmed his skipper Trent Cotchin is fit to face the Western Bulldogs but key defender David Astbury remains sidelined.

golf

Australian Open golf postponed

The Australian Open golf championship won't be played this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forces organisers to look at dates early next year.

Australian rules football

Lions' McStay facing two-game AFL ban

Brisbane swingman Daniel McStay is facing a two-week AFL ban for making forceful front-on contact against Melbourne's Neville Jetta in last Sunday's clash.

news

health

Vic aged home residents move as cases rise

Victoria's premier has expressed no confidence in privately-run aged care centres in the state as the number of COVID-19 cases in them continues to grow.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL cautions coaches over umpire criticism

The AFL has released a strongly-worded statement telling coaches to stop criticising umpires after Alastair Clarkson's explosive post-match press conference.

world

politics

Pompeo, Esper host Aust delegation in DC

The AUSMIN talks in Washington DC between Australian and American defence and diplomatic leaders are expected to focus on China.