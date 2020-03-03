Free online content blamed for AAP closure

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
AAP will cease newsgathering and production operations on June 26. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS

news media

Free online content blamed for AAP closure

By Andrew Drummond

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 19:14:46

Hundreds of journalists and other media workers are contemplating their futures following the announcement Australia’s AAP Newswire will close after 85 years in business.

The growth in free online content is being blamed for the decision, which has been described as a blow to democracy.

‘The wire’ has supplied articles to regional, national and global newspapers, broadcast outlets and digital editions in various forms since 1935.

It will cease newsgathering and production operations at its bureaux around the country and in London as well as at company headquarters at Rhodes in Sydney on June 26.

About 180 jobs will be lost from AAP’s editorial arm and hundreds more from subsidiaries. 

Federal parliament acknowledged Tuesday’s announcement, delivered to staff by chief excutive Bruce Davidson and AAP chairman Campbell Reid.

“You will leave a massive void in terms of information coverage,” Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese told the chamber after naming each of the press gallery’s AAP journalists.

“Democracy should not be taken for granted … the Australian public will be less informed as a result of the decision today which is a great tragedy.”

Labor MPs held up signs which read “thank you AAP” as Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged the newswire’s “proud history here in the Australian parliament”.

Australian Associated Press’ Pagemasters editorial production service – employing hundreds of people – will also close at the end of August.

AAP is owned by Nine, News Corp Australia, The West Australian and Australian Community Media.

Editor-in-Chief Tony Gillies paid tribute to his team, describing them as “the most humble and hardest news people”.

“We have had a place like no other in journalism. We exist for the public’s interest and I now fear for the void left by the absence of AAP’s strong, well-considered voice,” he said.

The Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance described the closure as “a gross abandonment of responsibility by shareholders”.

“Bean counters at the top of media organisations might think they can soldier on without AAP but the reality is it will leave a huge hole in news coverage,” union president Marcus Strom said.

The Alliance blamed the federal government’s failure to effectively deal with digital content aggregators, search engines and social media, which has made news readily available for free online.

Latest news

health

Six more test positive to virus in NSW

NSW Health is alerting passengers who were on five separate flights from Asia in the past week after a number of people tested positive for coronavirus.

news media

Free online content blamed for AAP closure

National news agency, Australian Associated Press, will be shut down at the end of June with shareholders declaring its continued operation unviable.

communicable diseases

Australia weighs new virus travel bans

The government has flagged bold new measures to slow the spread of coronavirus after Australia recorded its first two cases of person-to-person transmission.

news media

'Free news' pressures force AAP closure

National news agency, Australian Associated Press, will be shut down at the end of June with shareholders declaring its continued operation unviable.

health

Further coronavirus cases confirmed in NSW

Several more people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in NSW with the state's health minister saying there's an "escalation" of diagnoses in the state.

news

health

Six more test positive to virus in NSW

NSW Health is alerting passengers who were on five separate flights from Asia in the past week after a number of people tested positive for coronavirus.

sport

cricket

Carey inspired by triple-threat de Kock

Australia's glovesman Alex Carey has taken plenty of inspiration from watching South African captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock in action.

world

politics

Sanders leads pack as Super Tuesday starts

Bernie Sanders' top rival Joe Biden is aiming to gain ground in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination by muscling aside upstart Michael Bloomberg.