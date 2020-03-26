Free training to get nurses back to wards

Hundreds of nurses will be offered free online training to allow them to return to the front line in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The federal government will spend up to $1 million to enable as many as 1000 eligible registered nurses to undertake an online refresher course on acute nursing care, including guidelines on COVID-19 infection control.

Health Minister Greg Hunt and Chief Nursing Officer Alison McMillan warned that coronavirus infections would only increase.

“Despite swift action by Australian governments, the number of COVID-19 cases will continue to grow,” they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

“It is likely that unprecedented demand for health care will put pressure on our health system and health professionals, especially doctors and nurses whose work is vital to protecting and saving lives.”

The funding is part of a $2.4 billion government health package announced in response to the coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Australia has been doubling every four days and reached 2136 on Tuesday, alarming health authorities and sparking further shutdowns.