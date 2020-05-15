Discover Australian Associated Press

Barbers are working at a fast clip in New Zealand after virus restrictions were lifted. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Freedom cuts: NZ’s hairdressers back at it

By Ben McKay

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 12:26:59

New Zealanders have greeted the end of their country’s 51-day lockdown by attending to their neglected hair and reuniting with long-lost work colleagues.

On Thursday morning, New Zealand downgraded to ‘level two’ of their COVID-19 alert system, bringing to an end stay-at-home orders and bans on many business operations.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has credited her “team of five million” New Zealanders for strong lockdown compliance allowing a shift.

Health officials haven’t found a new coronavirus case since Monday, with just 12 new cases identified in the past 11 days.

The lack of community transmission has led health authorities to recommend the country’s reopening.

A fortnight ago, upon moving from the top ‘level four’ to ‘level three’, Kiwis celebrated by flocking to fast-food outlets, which had been shut for the previous month.

On Thursday, they headed to their local hairdresser or barber.

Along Wellington’s arterial CBD streets Lambton Quay and Courtney Place, several hairdressers and barbers had fired up the clippers before 9am, and most had queues outside.

At least three Auckland barbers beat them to the punch, opening at 12:01am on Thursday to trim a small but enthusiastic group of late-night patrons.

“It feels like freedom,” Auckland man Phillip Harkness told Stuff after being one of the first to receive a post-lockdown cut.

In addition to hairdressers and barbers, who must wear PPE, restaurants, retail, cinemas and gyms can now reopen, all with tweaked rules to ensure social distancing and improved hygiene.

Many office workers, who have been asked to work from home for the past seven weeks, were also finally allowed to return to their workplaces.

Schools will reopen from next week, as well as bars.

The country’s oldest zoo, Wellington Zoo, has also flung open its gates for the first time since the lockdown, making entry free until the end of June to encourage visitors back.

