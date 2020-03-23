France’s Macron threatened UK entry ban

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
French police have imposed a ban on walking along the Seine River banks in a bid to fight COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

France’s Macron threatened UK entry ban

By AAP

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 11:21:30

French President Emmanuel Macron threatened to close France’s border with Britain unless Prime Minister Boris Johnson took more stringent measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, a French newspaper is reporting.

On Friday evening, Johnson ordered pubs, restaurants, theatres, cinemas and gyms to shut their doors to slow the accelerating spread of the disease, days after other European countries put their citizens on lockdown.

French newspaper Liberation, citing sources in Macron’s office, said Johnson’s decision came after the French leader gave him an ultimatum on Friday morning, threatening an entry ban on any traveller from the UK if there were no new measures.

“We had to clearly threaten him to make him finally budge,” the report quoted an Elysee official as saying.

Contacted by Reuters, Macron’s office declined to comment.

Johnson’s office had no immediate comment on the report.

The British government has said it is acting on the guidance of its scientific advisers as it steps up efforts to limit the outbreak.

Macron ordered stringent restrictions on people’s movement in France on Monday. Restaurants, bars and schools have been shut nationwide and people ordered to stay at home other than to buy groceries, travel to work, exercise or for medical care.

Macron also pushed for European Union member states to close the bloc’s external borders earlier this week.

The report echoed comments Macron’s prime minister, Edouard Philippe, made in an interview on Tuesday.

“If neighbouring countries, Britain for instance, stayed for too long in a situation without taking these measures, then we would find it hard to accept on our soil British nationals who would have been moving freely in their own country,” Philippe said.

Britain left the EU on Feb. 1 but remains in a free-movement area with the bloc until the end of the year. 

Latest sport

Summer Olympics

Japan PM now open to Olympics postponement

The IOC has announced it would decide whether or not to postpone this summer's Tokyo Olympics within the next four weeks, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL taking fresh advice about playing on

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg says the game is determined to push on but could run until December if the season is forced to suspend.

rugby union

Rugby's revamped competition postponed

Rugby Australia has pushed back the start date for a revamped all-Australian competition to replace Super Rugby until at least May 1.

rugby league

NRL clubs to feel pain of virus measures

More than half of the NRL's teams could feel a financial hit from the new coronavirus restrictions, with leagues clubs set to be affected.

Australian rules football

AFL in uncharted waters after shutdown

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan must lead the league through troubled times after the 2020 season was put on hold over coronavirus fears.

news

politics

Pubs, clubs shutting to stop virus spread

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders have agreed to force a range of venues to close to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

sport

Summer Olympics

Japan PM now open to Olympics postponement

The IOC has announced it would decide whether or not to postpone this summer's Tokyo Olympics within the next four weeks, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

Italy bans internal travel to curb virus

A ban on internal travel is the latest restriction imposed in Italy to fight the spread of the coronavirus.