French coronavirus death toll rises by 218

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
French authorities plan to begin easing the country's lockdown from May 11. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

French coronavirus death toll rises by 218

By AAP

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 04:40:02

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France has risen by 218 to 24,594 while hospitalisations for the disease and people in ICU units continues to decline, France’s public health chief says.

Jerome Salomon said the death toll had increased 0.9 per cent compared with Thursday, a lower rate of increase than over the previous 24 hours.

The number of people in hospital with the COVID-19 infection fell further to 25,887 from 26,283 on Thursday, and the number of people in intensive care fell to 3878 from 4019. Both numbers have been on a downward trend for more than two weeks.

The disease’ reproduction rate, known as the RO, in France had risen to between 0.6-0.7 on average from 0.5, Salomon told a news conference.

“This is because of a progressive return to activity,” he said.

The number is one of several indicators authorities are watching when deciding on loosening coronavirus restrictions for the public.

Public health experts say that an R number of 1 or above would make it impossible to loosen lockdowns.

A number of 0.7 means that, on average, 100 people infected with COVID-19 infect 70 other people. This would mean the number of new infections would come down over time.

France plans to begin ending its lockdown from May 11 but strict guidelines will remain in place with regions categorised into red and green zones depending on the spread of the virus.

