A downward trend in the number of French COVID-19 patients in ICU has reversed, data suggests. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

French COVID-19 patients in ICU rises

By Geert De Clercq

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 06:53:51

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in French hospitals has risen for the second day in a row, reversing a downtrend that has been in place for 16 weeks, health ministry data shows.

The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday the number of people in ICU rose by four to 388 after it rose by 13 on Monday.

No ICU data have been reported over the weekend.

The number of people in ICU has fallen virtually every day without interruption since reaching a high of 7,148 on April 8, except for two one-day increases in July that had both been followed by the resumption of the downtrend.

