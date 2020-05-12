Discover Australian Associated Press

The French can return to their hair salons from Monday.

Health

Warning of lockdown reversal in France

By AAP

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 17:50:27

France might reverse the relaxation of its nationwide lockdown if there is a resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Olivier Veran has warned.

“If the virus were to resume its wild race, we would again take lockdown measures,” Veran told BFM television on Monday.

France, with the world’s fifth-highest death toll, has enforced an eight-week lockdown since March 17 to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. It is gradually lifting those restrictions from Monday.

Commenting on the recent discovery of new clusters of infection in the country, Veran said: “I am not surprised. It shows we are going to have to live with the virus. The more vigilant we are collectively, the fewer clusters we will have.”

Elsewhere, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday he would hold new meetings this week with representatives of the country’s automotive industry, which had been hit hard by the impact of coronavirus.

Le Maire also told BFM Business radio that he regretted a decision by the CGT trade union to prevent a reopening of a Renault plant at Sandouville, just as the French government tried to get the country back to work as lockdown measures started to ease.

Last month, the European Commission approved a 5 billion euros ($A8.3 billion) loan guarantee to Renault to help it mitigate the impact of the crisis.

