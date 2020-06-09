French death toll lowest since mid-March

France has recorded its lowest daily coronavirus death toll since mid-March, with just 13 hospital deaths of COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours.

A total of 29,155 people with the coronavirus have died in French hospitals and nursing homes since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the latest officials figures.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll is the fifth-highest in the world.

The last time the daily toll had been lower was on March 14, with 12 deaths, before France imposed a strict country-wide lockdown on March 17 to slow the spread of the virus.

However, weekend figures are often lower than during the week, as there are still frequent late additions and because deaths in nursing homes are currently no longer reported daily.

France’s coronavirus death toll, at one point among the highest in Europe, has continued to decline as the country enters a second phase of easing lockdown measure, including the reopening of restaurants, starting at the beginning of June.