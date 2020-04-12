French death toll up almost 1000 in a day

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
More than 7000 coronavirus patients are in intensive care in French hospitals. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

French death toll up almost 1000 in a day

By Geert De Clercq

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 07:24:24

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France has jumped by nearly 987, or 8 per cent, to 13,197 as nursing home deaths swelled but fewer people were in intensive care as the effect of nationwide confinement started to show.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus infections in the country rose by 7120 to 124,869, although the ministry does not provide a total, splitting the number instead between cases in hospitals and cases in nursing homes.

That total number is set to increase as just under 5000 out of 7400 homes so far have reported coronavirus cases to the government, a ministry official told Reuters.

The health ministry said on Friday that 7004 people were in intensive care, a fall of 62 or 0.9 per cent following a 1 per cent fall on Thursday.

“We seem to be reaching a plateau, albeit a high level,” health ministry director Jerome Salomon told a daily press briefing by video.

But the death toll picked up again, with the number of people dying in hospitals up by 554 or 7 per cent to 8598 on Friday, after increasing 5 per cent on Thursday.

The number of people who died in nursing homes – according to incomplete data that cover several days and do not include all nursing homes – went up by 433 or 10 per cent to 4599 and now make up more than a third of the total toll.

A Paris nursing home where more than 20 people have died had not yet reported its death toll to the government, a health official said on Friday.

The number of registered coronavirus infections also kept growing quickly. Unlike other major countries such as Italy, Spain and the United States, which report one single overall number for coronavirus cases, France reports two separate tallies: one for hospitals and one for nursing homes.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in hospitals grew by 5 per cent for the fourth day in a row and reached 90,676.

The number of cases in nursing homes – which includes confirmed, probable and possible cases – jumped by 2778, or 9 per cent, to 34,193.

The widely followed Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 page, which tallies confirmed and presumptive positive cases, put the combined number at 125,930, which sets France in fourth place behind the United States, Spain and Italy.

A ministry official said the hospital and nursing home cases cannot simply be added up as there is some overlap, since some confirmed cases in nursing homes are included in the number of confirmed cases in hospitals.

To determine the presence of COVID-19 in nursing homes, France only tests the first three presumed cases. Other residents showing symptoms are presumed to be infected.

The ministry could not immediately provide a breakdown of confirmed and probable cases in nursing homes but said it is working to sort out the issue.

Latest sport

rugby league

NSW's top cop gives NRL the green light

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has written to ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys giving the nod to an NRL without crowds and involving only NSW teams.

rugby union

Horan's way forward for Australian rugby

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

rugby league

NSW Government letter outlines NRL return

A NSW Government letter shows the NRL can return despite coronavirus restrictions provided it meets a number of safe workplace requirements.

Australian rules football

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Quarantine hubs are unlikely to be the AFL's answer to restarting the premiership season, according to Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves.

rugby league

NRL to check for fevers before each game

NRL players' temperatures will be checked three times on game days while strict handwashing processes will be in place when play returns during the coronavirus.

news

health

Easter trad broken as Aussies land home

More than 1000 Australians will land home on special repatriation flights as millions of people ponder how to celebrate Easter without extended families.

sport

rugby league

NSW's top cop gives NRL the green light

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has written to ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys giving the nod to an NRL without crowds and involving only NSW teams.

world

politics

Assange's partner pleas for his release

The mother of Julian Assange's two young children is pleading for him to be released from his London jail where the coronavirus is spreading.