French Open seeking to avoid US Open clash

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australia's Ashleigh Barty won last year's French Open at Roland Garros. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

French Open seeking to avoid US Open clash

By AAP

May 25, 2020

2020-05-25 02:18:59

French Open director Guy Forget said he was working with tennis authorities to make sure the dates of the clay court grand slam tournament and those of the US Open do not clash.

The French Open had originally been due to start on Sunday, but the coronavirus crisis forced organisers to postpone the start to September 20, one week after the scheduled final of the US Open, leading to criticism within the tennis world.

Earlier this month, the French tennis federation said it was in talks with the ATP, WTA and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) over a revised calendar for the season.

“The official announcement has not been made yet. It (the French Open) will probably be between the end of September and the beginning of October. We’ve been working closely with the ATP, the WTA and the ITF to make a global announcement on what the circuit will be like until the end of the year,” Forget told French radio Europe 1 on Saturday.

“There are so many question marks. The city of New York is more affected by the coronavirus than France. They also have a lot of organisation problems, they will make an announcement mid-June to say how it’s going to be like for the U.S. Open.”

Meanwhile, Forget is confident the French Open – whose women’s singles title was won last year by Australia’s world No.1 Ashleigh Barty – will be played in good conditions.

“We’ll see how the situation is in a couple of months. We will adapt to what the government will say. We have to be ambitious and optimistic,” he said.

France has banned events involving 5,000 or more people until the end of August. 

Latest sport

rugby league

V'landys wants NRL crowds back in July

Just days before the resumption of the NRL season, ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says he is targeting having crowds back in stadiums by July.

rugby league

2020 NRL title would top past two: Cordner

Sydney Roosters skipper Boyd Cordner says winning a third successive premiership in 2020 would be his team's finest achievement.

Australian rules football

AFL restart fixture set to be released

The first phase of fixtures for the AFL season restart could be released as soon as Monday with Richmond and Collingwood tipped to lock horns on June 11.

cricket

COVID guidelines to alter cricket customs

Umpires wearing gloves to inspect the ball is among changes that cricket administrators will likely implement when the sport returns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian rules football

West Coast chasing AFL cap exemption

West Coast have asked for permission to use extra football staff to ease the burden of their temporary relocation to Queensland when the AFL season restarts.

news

windstorms

WA lashed by 'rare' dangerous storm

Wild weather is hitting Western Australia after a cold front combined with a tropical system to whip up damaging winds, heavy rain and massive waves.

sport

rugby league

V'landys wants NRL crowds back in July

Just days before the resumption of the NRL season, ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says he is targeting having crowds back in stadiums by July.

world

virus diseases

Public soak up the sun amid new rules

The governments of several European countries have signalled they are ready to open their borders to others on the continent in mid-June.