French virus daily death toll rises again

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France has risen by 243 to 26,230, a higher daily death toll than the previous day when it stood at 178.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the number of people in intensive care units – a key measure of a health system’s ability to deal with the epidemic – fell by 93 or 3 per cent to 2868, well below half the peak of 7148 seen on April 8.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus also fell again to 22,724 from 23,208, continuing an uninterrupted three-week fall and down 30 per cent from an April 14 peak of 32,292.

France will start lifting its almost two-months old lockdown from Monday.