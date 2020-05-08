Discover Australian Associated Press

The number of people in ICUs in France is now well below half the peak of 7148 recorded on April 8. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

French virus death toll nears 26,000

By Geert De Clercq

May 8, 2020

2020-05-08 05:33:49

The number of people who have died from a coronavirus infection in France has increased by 278 or 1.1 per cent to 25,809, just 8 fewer than Spain, which had its own virus toll rise by 204 or 0.8 per cent to 25,817.

The French health ministry said in a statement the number of people in intensive care units fell by 283 or 8.3 per cent to 3147 in the biggest daily fall in four continuous weeks of declines.

The number of people in ICU – a key measure of a health system’s ability to deal with the epidemic – is now well below half the peak of 7148 recorded on April 8.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus also fell again to 23,983 from 25,775, also continuing an uninterrupted three-week fall.

tennis

Pospisil blasts Kyrgios' merger stance

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has copped a barrage from Canadian player Vasek Pospisil for his opposition to a proposed ATP and WTA merger.

rugby league

ARLC revise flu shot waiver for players

The ARL Commission has revised their vaccination waiver to allow NRL players to play if they refuse to get a flu shot but will be banned if they don't sign.

rugby league

NRL players banned from Mother's Day visit

NRL players not living with their parents will be unable to visit family on Mother's Day under the league's biosecurity measures.

Australian rules football

SA, WA clubs prepare for AFL away games

South Australia and Western Australia's clubs could resume the AFL season with long runs of interstate games because of the two states' border restrictions.

rugby league

V'landys set for RLPA talks over flu shot

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys is set to enter talks with the RLPA to encourage players to agree to flu shots ahead of the NRL's May 28 restart.

