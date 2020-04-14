Discover Australian Associated Press

French officials say hospitals are still taking in a very large number of coronavirus patients. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

French virus death toll rises to 14,393

By Maya Nikolaeva

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 04:07:49

The death toll in France from the coronavirus outbreak has risen at a slightly slower pace than a day earlier, the French public health authority says, adding that the lockdown is producing its first effects.

“This data confirms that the epidemic keeps going on in our country in a dynamic way and it continues to hit us hard,” the health authority said in a statement on Sunday.

“Confinement measures, the application of barrier gestures, physical distancing for a minimum of 1 metre, social distance and a drastic reduction in contacts produce their first effects,” it added.

The death toll, which includes data from hospitals and nursing homes, rose by 561 to 14,393 as of Sunday. It increased by 635 on Saturday.

The health authority said it was important to remain vigilant because hospitals were still taking in a very large number of patients.

