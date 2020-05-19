Discover Australian Associated Press

French authorities have started easing lockdown measures after two months of restrictions. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

French virus death toll rises to 28,108

By Dominique Vidalon

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 06:15:14

France has reported 483 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 28,108 as the country eases out of a two-month lockdown.

The 483 fatalities figure compared with 96 fatalities on Saturday, and was the highest since April 23.

But a health ministry spokeswoman said this took into account “additional data” provided by local health agencies.

“There is not a sudden rise in deaths,” she said.

The 483 figure includes 429 deaths in retirement homes.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 142,481 on Sunday from 142,291 on Saturday.

The health ministry said the number of people in hospitals fell to 19,361 from 19,432 on Saturday and the number of people in intensive care units dropped to 2087 from 2,132 on Saturday.

Both numbers – key indicators for the French health system’s ability to cope with the epidemic – have been on a downtrend for four to five weeks and peaked at more than 32,000 and more than 7,000 respectively in early to mid-April.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Pies coach flags AFL travel concession

Clubs face the prospect of travelling interstate on match-days in 2020 and Collingwood are willing to share the travel burden with their rivals.

rugby league

Souths star Walker investigated by police

South Sydney five-eighth Cody Walker is being investigated by NSW Police over an incident alleged to have occurred in December last year.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven recovering in hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stabbing wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven.

rugby union

Reds trio refuse pay cuts, stood down

Queensland Reds will bank on a change of heart from Izack Rodda, Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings after the trio were stood down for refusing a pay cut.

Australian rules football

Port not happy to share resort with Crows

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says putting his club and Adelaide in the same Queensland hub makes little sense given the fierce AFL rivalry of the SA clubs.

news

virus diseases

WHO agrees to virus probe after Aust push

The World Health Organization has agreed to an international probe into the coronavirus pandemic after an Australian-led push for an independent investigation.

sport

world

virus diseases

WHO vows virus review, China gives backing

The World Health Organization has promised an independent evaluation of the global coronavirus response and President Xi Jinping says China will back it.