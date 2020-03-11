Fresh AFL injury blow for Demons’ Bennell

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Melbourne's Harley Bennell has suffered another injury blow with the AFL season a week away. Image by Sean Garnsworthy/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Fresh AFL injury blow for Demons’ Bennell

By Shayne Hope

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 09:24:04

Harley Bennell has suffered a fresh setback in his AFL comeback bid with Melbourne.

The unlucky midfielder reported soreness in a calf muscle at training last weekend and scans have since confirmed yet another strain.

In a further blow to the Demons, Christian Salem has been diagnosed with a mild case of glandular fever.

Salem pulled out of last week’s practice match against Hawthorn but remains in contention for selection in Melbourne’s season opener against West Coast on March 22.

Bennell suffered a similar calf muscle setback in January before signing with Melbourne – his third AFL club – as a pre-season supplemental selection.

The 27-year-old’s immediate future remains unclear but the Demons remain firm in their support for the talented on-baller.

“While disappointing to have this occur again, we deliberately set expectations on Harley conservatively, allowing for some setbacks,” Melbourne football manager Josh Mahoney told SEN.

Bennell, taken by Gold Coast as the No.2 draft pick in 2010, has not played at AFL level since managing two games with Fremantle at the end of 2017.

Latest sport

cricket

Aussies target perfect cricket home summer

Australia's one-day form on foreign soil is a concern but they can finish just their third unbeaten home summer of the modern era against New Zealand.

Australian rules football

Fresh AFL injury blow for Demons' Bennell

Unlucky midfielder Harley Bennell has suffered yet another calf strain as he attempts an AFL comeback with Melbourne.

golf

PGA: No plans yet to cancel, move events

US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has addressed the Coronavirus outbreak, but says there are no immediate plans to cancel or move golf tournaments.

Australian rules football

Docker Switkowski cleared of coronavirus

Fremantle's Sam Switkowski was tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a friend who had been in China, but he has since been cleared..

Australian rules football

AFL prepares for games without fans

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league is preparing to play games without fans present as part of the fight to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

news

politics

Italian visitors banned over coronavirus

With 106 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Australia, the government is extending travel bans and boosting health spending.

sport

cricket

Aussies target perfect cricket home summer

Australia's one-day form on foreign soil is a concern but they can finish just their third unbeaten home summer of the modern era against New Zealand.

world

crime, law and justice

Australian MH17 cops 'hacked' by Russians

An Australian police report was probably hacked by Russian spies for use in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court heard.