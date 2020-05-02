Discover Australian Associated Press

Experts are hopeful more of the rare orange-bellied parrots will return to Tasmania this spring. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Environment

Fresh hope for rare Tas migratory parrot

By Ethan James

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 15:16:24

There is renewed optimism for the future of Australia’s rare orange-bellied parrot, with the largest flock in over a decade embarking on a perilous migration across the Bass Strait. 

More than 100 birds have begun their annual journey from the southwest Tasmanian wilderness to mainland coastal scrubland for the winter. 

Just 23 of the small parrots returned to the island last spring but an expanded breeding program at a new Hobart facility has substantially boosted numbers. 

Thirty-four adults were initially released to join the flock at remote Melaleuca and together they produced 37 fledglings. 

Forty-nine captive-bred juveniles were introduced to the flock earlier this year before the birds began departing in March. 

It is a relatively simple equation of greater strength in numbers for the aptly named green, orange and blue species, one of only three types of migratory parrot.  

“We think one of the reasons that they haven’t been doing so in recent years is that instead of being a large group of adults, they’re in twos or threes,” wildlife biologist Shannon Troy said.

The wild population, listed as critically endangered, dropped to a mere 17 a few years ago and is propped up by captive releases.

Researchers have a nervous wait to see how many birds make the return journey in spring.

Dr Troy said the arrival of 40 to 50 birds in Tasmania would be considered a success. 

It is hoped the release of a flock of parrots in Victoria will alert the migrating juveniles to the best foraging habitat. 

“Now we’ve got a large group of birds that might find their flock,” Dr Troy said.

“It gives us a little bit of hope for next year that we might start to see a real change in population size.”

Very little is known about where the birds stop on their migration, with Dr Troy keen to use satellite trackers in coming years to learn more. 

