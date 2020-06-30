Discover Australian Associated Press

People living near the NSW/Victorian border had to use two different apps to get information. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

inquiry

Frustration over bushfire warnings, apps

By Megan Neil

June 30, 2020

2020-06-30 19:18:33

Many people became frustrated by inaccurate or out-of-date emergency information during Australia’s unprecedented bushfires, a royal commission has been told.

People living near the NSW/Victorian border had to use two different emergency apps to get information about fires that crossed state borders.

Some submissions to the bushfires royal commission were positive about the information provided through emergency warnings, apps or media coverage.

“But submissions also expressed frustration due to the difficulty, inaccuracy, irrelevance or timeliness of some emergency warnings and information,” senior counsel assisting the commission Dominique Hogan-Doran SC said.

Victorian cross-border commissioner Luke Wilson said the NSW and Victorian apps were not necessarily consistent in the symbols used to communicate particular fire information.

People also had to use other apps to find out about road closures.

“As a result, obtaining emergency information in border regions can be time-consuming and difficult for residents (or occupants such as tourists) of those regions,” he told the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements.

Councils last week told the inquiry people faced confusion over the bushfire information on emergency apps as the fires moved back and forth between NSW and Victoria.

The differences in symbols and colours used on the NSW and Victorian emergency apps also created confusion for people trying to monitor the bushfires, they said.

The royal commission will further investigate emergency warnings and messaging on Wednesday. NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Rob Rogers will be among the witnesses.

The role of the national broadcaster ABC in communicating warnings and alerts will also be examined.

“The ABC said the immense workload had a significant impact on its operating costs although we understand the evidence will confirm that the ABC has no intention of pulling back from its emergency broadcasting role,” Ms Hogan-Doran said.

On Wednesday, there will also be evidence from trucking and transport associations about the impact the 2019-20 bushfires and associated road closures had on the industry.

