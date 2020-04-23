Discover Australian Associated Press

Reductions in wholesale fuel prices haven't been passed on to WA drivers, the motoring club says. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Energy

Fuel retailers gouge WA regional drivers

By AAP

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 18:20:11

Fuel retailers are gouging motorists in Western Australia’s regions despite the recent plunge in wholesale prices, automotive club RAC says.

Sellers in the state’s major regional centres made an average of 49 cents per litre last week, compared with 15 cents per litre during the same week in 2019.

Average margins in Perth last week were 13.7 cents per litre.

“Big reductions in the international oil price flowed on to reductions in fuel prices at the wholesale level in WA, but much of this was not passed on to motorists at the pumps,” RAC manager vehicles and fuels Alex Forrest said.

“This was especially evident in regional areas, where pump prices remained high for weeks despite big drops in wholesale pricing.”

AFL hubs possible in all states: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has floated quarantine hubs being set up in every state, declaring all options are being considered to restart the season.

Call for cabinet approval to restart NRL

Australia's chief medical officer says sports like the NRL should require cabinet approval before resuming during the coronavirus pandemic.

RLPA warns NRL return dates could change

The Rugby League Players Association says they are working towards a May 4 return to training and May 28 resumption of play but warns the dates could change.

RA committee working toward July comp

Rugby Australia has set up a working committee to restart play in early July, while chief executive Raelene Castle remains in the crosshairs of former players.

A-League stays on hold, players frustrated

Former Socceroo Tommy Oar says the silence from A-League bosses has been "deafening" as the FFA concedes a resumption is unlikely until at least June.

Shrunken Vic parliament passes COVID laws

Victoria's parliament has passed legislation that will help the state government roll out emergency coronavirus measures.

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.