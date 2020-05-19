US Fed’s Powell

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell says the US economy may only recover once a vaccine exists. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US Fed’s Powell

By AAP

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 09:44:59

The crucial data for the US economy are the “medical metrics” of the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says, flagging the need for up to six more months of government financial aid for firms and families.

In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” news program on Sunday, Powell repeatedly returned to health issues as central to the success of a US economic reopening.

He called on Americans to “help each other through this” by adhering to social distancing rules as state and local governments begin to lift restrictions on social and economic activities.

“If we are thoughtful and careful about how we reopen the economy so that people take these social distancing measures forward and try to do what we can not to have another outbreak … then the recovery can begin fairly soon,” Powell said.

States are easing restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

That has raised the hope of a gradual return to normal, but also has increased the risk of new infections.

As Congress debates possible further economic relief, Powell has stretched the limits of typical central bank commentary, directly calling for more fiscal spending. In Sunday’s interview, he even urged people to wash their hands and wear masks to aid the recovery.

Under the best of circumstances it will be a long road, Powell said, with additional job losses likely through June, a rebound that takes time to “gather steam,” and some parts of the economy like the travel and entertainment industries possibly under pressure until there is a vaccine.

The economic devastation already has been severe. Powell said unemployment may hit 25 per cent before it begins to fall, and gross domestic product may contract at an annualised rate of perhaps 20 per cent in the April through June period.

Those are levels reminiscent of the Great Depression in the 1930s, though Powell said he thought a prolonged crash of that magnitude remains unlikely.

“Assuming there is not a second wave of the coronavirus, I think you will see the economy recover steadily through the second half of this year,” he said.

“For the economy to fully recover people will have to be fully confident and that may have to await the arrival of a vaccine.”

In the meantime, he said, the Fed and Congress may need to do more to ensure people can pay their bills.

US lawmakers beginning in March committed $US3 trillion to offset job losses and other economic troubles related to the pandemic.

They are debating whether to do more. The Fed has approved a suite of programs as well to help businesses and financial markets function during the pandemic, and to try to limit personal and corporate bankruptcies.

Powell said a longer lifeline may be needed.

“By keeping people and businesses out of insolvency just for maybe three to six more months … we can buy time with that,” as health authorities work on virus control.

“We’re not out of ammunition,” Powell said of the central bank and its willingness to expand existing programs or add new ones. “Not by a long shot.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bombers yet to set Daniher AFL return date

Essendon coach John Worsfold says the Bombers are working to get Joe Daniher back playing AFL football this year but can't put a date on his return.

Australian rules football

Pies coach flags AFL travel concession

Clubs face the prospect of travelling interstate on match-days in 2020 and Collingwood are willing to share the travel burden with their rivals.

rugby league

Souths star Walker investigated by police

South Sydney five-eighth Cody Walker is being investigated by NSW Police over an incident alleged to have occurred in December last year.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven recovering in hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stabbing wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven.

rugby union

Reds trio refuse pay cuts, stood down

Queensland Reds will bank on a change of heart from Izack Rodda, Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings after the trio were stood down for refusing a pay cut.

news

crime, law and justice

Lawyer X link gets convicted dealer bail

Convicted drug trafficker Zlate Cvetanovski, appealing over the involvement of supergrass lawyer Nicola Gobbo in his case, has been released on bail.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers yet to set Daniher AFL return date

Essendon coach John Worsfold says the Bombers are working to get Joe Daniher back playing AFL football this year but can't put a date on his return.

world

diplomacy

US slams WHO as it promises virus review

The World Health Organisation has promised an independent evaluation of the global coronavirus response and President Xi Jinping says China will back it.