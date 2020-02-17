Fullback the future for Mitchell

After admitting he was “becoming complacent” at the Roosters, Latrell Mitchell says he hopes to emulate Rabbitohs great Greg Inglis and “change the game” at fullback at his new NRL home.

Mitchell hopes to give a taste of things to come when he runs out in the Indigenous No.1 jersey in Saturday’s All Stars clash against the Maori after a very public off-season contract saga that ended with him joining the Rabbitohs.

“I want to change the game for a big fullback,” Mitchell said. “I wanted to move from a club and go and challenge myself, otherwise I was just going to get complacent with what I was doing. Centre (at Roosters) wasn’t cutting it for me.”