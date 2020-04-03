Discover Australian Associated Press

PM Scott Morrison says the childcare package will prioritise parents working during the pandemic. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Housing, child care solutions on table

By Ashlea Witoslawski and Finbar O'Mallon

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 08:11:48

National cabinet will meet on Friday to discuss housing issues and childcare regulation in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Free child care is the latest instalment in the federal government’s billion-dollar efforts to fight the economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But cabinet is still looking at how to protect commercial and residential tenants and owners from the virus’ economic shock-wave.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned Australians to be prepared to live under social distancing arrangements for longer than six months, as the number of confirmed cases worldwide passes one million.

But he’s also asked people and police to be patient as everybody adjusts to the new social distancing laws.

“Give the police a fair go. They’re trying to do something fairly difficult. We can’t expect them to have perfect execution,” Mr Morrison told 2GB on Friday.

The $1.6 billion childcare package announced on Thursday is designed to save as many of the sector’s 13,000 childcare and early learning services as possible.

The funding will start from April 6 and will cover enrolments as they stood in the fortnight leading up to March 2, before people started pulling their kids out of care because of job losses and health fears.

The means and activity testing of fee subsidies will be dropped while the new system is in place.

“The childcare sector is vital to keep our economy running,” Mr Morrison said.

Education Minister Dan Tehan spoke with one of the largest providers Goodstart on Thursday night, to discuss concerns it may not qualify for a new wage subsidy.

Meanwhile, more than 130 Australians aboard cruise ships the Zaandam and the Rotterdam in the US will be allowed to disembark before flying home.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne told the ABC on Friday they should be back in country within 48 hours and would be required to self-isolate.

Four people have died onboard the Zaandam with many showing flu-like symptoms.

Australia’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 24 following three reported deaths on Thursday, with the number of diagnosed cases now more than 5000.

More than 266,000 Australians have been tested for COVID-19, with the testing rate now at 1000 for every 100,000 people.

This equates to about one per cent and makes Australia the world leader.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday Australia’s death rate of less than one per cent of cases was among the lowest globally.

The rate of daily growth has fallen to about seven per cent after being as high as 30 per cent last week.

