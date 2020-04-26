Fundraising UK veteran tops music charts

A World War II veteran who raised millions for charity has become the oldest person to top Britain’s main music chart.

Captain Tom Moore also added a world fundraising record to his accolades, just days shy of his 100th birthday.

The veteran took the Guinness World Record title for the most money raised by an individual through a walk.

As of Friday afternoon local time he had collected more than STG28.6 million ($A55.4 million) for the National Health Service by walking laps of his garden.

He also went to No.1 on the music charts – with a little help from a friend.

The cover version of You’ll Never Walk Alone that Moore appears on with singer Michael Ball was on course to be pipped by The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, until the Canadian star asked his Twitter fans to support Moore’s record instead.

“What wonderful news to receive today, a No.1 single and a record breaker too – my grandchildren can’t believe I am a chart-topper,” the 99-year-old – who turns 100 on April 30 – told BBC Radio.

Moore, who has used a walking frame with wheels since breaking his hip, had originally hoped to raise just STG1000 ($A2000).

But he shot past that as media attention from around the globe zoomed in on his home in Bedfordshire, central England.

Moore said he felt honoured to receive the awards.

“My charity walk has raised more money than I could have possibly imagined and I am so thankful to those who have donated money … for our incredible NHS during these difficult times.”

“These really are Guinness World Records titles for all of us,” he added.

Moore’s fundraising walk broke a 40-year-old record previously held by Canadian athlete Terry Fox.

Guinness World Records said Fox collected $C14.7 million – worth STG5.4 million ($A10.5 million) at the time and STG27,201,900 ($A53 million) today, adjusted for inflation.