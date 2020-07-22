Feral pigs threaten Aussie bananas, pork

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Feral pigs are a threat to the environment, native wildlife and Australia's agriculture sector. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Environment

Feral pigs threaten Aussie bananas, pork

By Rebecca Gredley

July 22, 2020

2020-07-22 17:41:41

Australia’s banana and pork industry are under threat from feral pigs, with groups calling for more funding to help control herd numbers. 

Australian Banana Growers’ Council deputy chair Leon Collins told a Senate inquiry feral pigs were spreading Panama TR4, a devastating fungal disease with no treatment.

The disease has spread to four farms in the Tully region in Queensland.

“Once you get it on your property that’s it, you cannot plant bananas there ever again. You have to grow another crop,” he said on Tuesday.

“Pigs have been the major factor of spreading it between these farms.

“Pigs know no boundaries.”

Mr Collins said bananas were Australia’s largest horticulture industry with an estimated value of about $1 billion.

Most of the industry is in far north Queensland, which also has problems with feral pigs.

Banana growers and the state government have jointly funded a control program since 2017 which has seen 6000 feral pigs taken out.

The program costs about $150,000 per year and funding will run out over the next year. 

The growers group has asked the federal government for funding.

The inquiry heard similar concerns from Australia’s pork industry, with feral pigs a problem as they’re able to spread disease to domestic pigs.

Australian pork chief Margo Andrae said the spread of African swine fever – which has seen 30 per cent of global pig populations die – as well as foot-and-mouth disease would be devastating.

“The feral pig herd poses a great threat to the Australian natural environment, native wildlife and is a significant threat to Australian agriculture and has been for many decades,” she said.

“For producers and employers the lasting financial, social and emotional devastation will be akin to the worst kind of natural disaster.”

Estimates from 1990 put Australia’s feral pig population at between 3.5 million and 23.5 million. 

National feral pig management coordinator Heather Channon says authorities are in the midst of putting together updated estimates.

Dr Channon is developing a national action plan for feral pig management, which is due for completion by the end of January.

She says more coordination is needed between the numerous groups doing separate work.

Ambitious targets, more funding and a national database is needed, Dr Channon added.

Because of the pigs’ reproductive rates there needs to be a 70 per cent destruction rate to reduce their numbers, she said.

The inquiry is looking into the impact of feral pigs, deer and goats.

Latest sport

rugby league

Roosters would welcome back SBW: Cordner

Boyd Cordner says the Sydney Roosters would welcome back Sonny Bill Williams if he returned to the NRL but was coy about the code-hopper's chances.

rugby league

Bulldogs impressed with Barrett's vision

Trent Barrett has signed a three-year deal to take over as coach at NRL club Canterbury, beginning next season.

golf

Leishman missing fans as golf majors loom

Adam Scott has returned to the US to prepare for the PGA Championship while Marc Leishman says fan-less tournaments have been difficult.

rugby league

Eels welcome back star trio from injury

Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses is on track to lead a host of NRL big-name returns for the Eels against the Wests Tigers.

rugby league

Seibold plays down Broncos year-end review

Besieged Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold is unfazed by Broncos chairman Karl Morris claiming his performance will be reviewed at the end of the NRL season.

news

emergency incident

Fear over 'massive' cracks at WA gas plant

A union has raised safety concerns after an issue with pressurised propane kettles at the massive Gorgon gas project off Western Australia's northwest coast.

sport

rugby league

Roosters would welcome back SBW: Cordner

Boyd Cordner says the Sydney Roosters would welcome back Sonny Bill Williams if he returned to the NRL but was coy about the code-hopper's chances.

world

health

Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million

Global coronavirus cases now exceed 15 million, with 616,000 deaths, as countries are torn between reopening economies and shielding citizens from the illness.