Sydney celebrant Robyn Pattison says she has never had a week as trying as this one. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Funeral planning is armageddon: celebrant

By Tiffanie Turnbull

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 19:24:03

Funerals are difficult at the best of times but families across the country are struggling to grieve properly as restrictions on the number of people who can attend funerals come into effect.

Sydney celebrant Robyn Pattison has been in the business for more than a decade and has never had a week more trying than this one.

“I would describe the last week as armageddon,” she told AAP on Friday.

She’s been scrambling to reschedule scores of weddings and helping families dwindle down funeral guest lists to 10 including herself, to comply with restrictions introduced by the federal government to limit COVID19 spread.

“I’ve been a celebrant for 11 years and I’ve found it nothing but joyful,” Ms Pattison said.

“But in the last week I’ve wanted to lie down, throw my head on the floor and consume chocolate intravenously because trying to keep everybody happy is really tricky at the moment.”

Not being able to farewell a family member properly or to seek physical comfort from friends and family made a terrible time much more difficult, she said.

“Half the point of a funeral is that you share that grief and you support each other.”

“You put your arms around each other, put your head on their shoulders, you take each other’s hands and you get to show that solidarity.

“That’s the worst thing about this. Weddings can be moved – funerals can’t.”

Instead of sharing solidarity and comfort, Ms Pattison said families were having tough conversations about who could say goodbye.

On Tuesday, she will officiate a funeral for a 91-year-old man whose 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren won’t be able to attend. The partners of the man’s children won’t be there either.

“People are fighting saying, ‘Why can you go and I can’t? Why can you bring your partner and I can’t?’,” Ms Pattison said.

The ability to live-stream services or conduct bigger memorials later down the track was a small comfort for families but “it’s not the same”.

And the situation was made even harder by the lack of clarity around the restrictions, Ms Pattison said.

“Does it mean 10 humans? Does it mean 10 mourners? Does it mean someone can come out and someone can go in?

“That’s causing all sorts of dramas as different venues and different funeral companies are taking their own interpretations.”

