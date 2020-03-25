Funerals streamed live amid virus limits

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Funerals are being streamed live as COVID-19 restrictions limit the number allowed to attend. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Funerals streamed live amid virus limits

By Darren Cartwright

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 14:20:03

Queensland funeral businesses are offering free live streaming to overcome social distancing restrictions and closed borders.

Regulations brought in to avoid the spread of coronavirus have severely reduced the number of mourners able to attend services. 

The demand for live streaming has skyrocketed since the federal government restricted indoor gatherings to 100 people, although the limit can only be reached if there is at least four square metres of floor space per person.

There are also heavy restrictions on mourners travelling from interstate with Queensland closing its borders at midnight on Wednesday, said Alex Gow Funerals director Brett Gow.

Alex Gow has been in business for 180 years and Mr Gow said their chapel services were restricted to about two dozen mourners.

Pews have been rearranged 1.5m apart with only two people per pew who had to sit at opposite ends.

“Most families have just reduced the size of the funerals and have a private service,” Mr Gow told AAP.

“The average size of a funeral is about 40 to 50 people so it’s halved, but we have live streaming, so to have the ability to push it out on the internet makes it available for those that can’t attend and that includes interstate visitors now the borders are about to close.”

He said there was also a reluctance for big funerals because of the dangers COVID-19 presents to the aged.

“If they have an elderly relative passed away, say dad, they don’t want mum to be around a lot of people, so streaming works for those people as well,” he said.

White Lady Funerals used to have live streaming as an added extra for its services until the social distancing measures were made mandatory by the Morrison government.

Invocare representative Helen McCombie said many of their chapels were equipped with live streaming facilities and they were now included with White Lady Funerals services while the restrictions are in place.

“Only so many people can be accommodated in each chapel … and many of chapels are equipped with it, so its become more critical now there are restrictions on gatherings,” Ms McCombie said.

Latest sport

sport

Olympics paused as NRL, AFL remain in flux

The Australian Olympic Committee has offered some comfort to athletes after the Tokyo Games were postponed, but NRL and AFL continue to search for answers.

rugby league

Richest NRL club in 'fight for survival'

Brisbane CEO Paul White says the club is in a fight for survival during the NRL season postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Aussies won't need to re-qualify for Games

Australian athletes already selected for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics won't need to re-qualify when the event is finally staged.

rugby league

Coaches association want seat at NRL table

The newly-formed NRL coaches association wants a say in what football departments will look like under an NRL cost restructure.

Australian rules football

Players not at war with AFL: Dangerfield

AFLPA president Patrick Dangerfield says the players aren't in a pay war with the AFL after the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

news

health

NSW Health let people off cruise ship: ABF

The Australian Border Force has blamed NSW Health for the decision to allow 130 coronavirus-infected passengers to disembark the Ruby Princess.

sport

sport

Olympics paused as NRL, AFL remain in flux

The Australian Olympic Committee has offered some comfort to athletes after the Tokyo Games were postponed, but NRL and AFL continue to search for answers.

world

virus diseases

Olympics postponed, US nears relief deal

The Tokyo Olympics has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while US lawmakers are closing in on a $US2 trillion relief package.