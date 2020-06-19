Discover Australian Associated Press

Thredbo will open its ski slopes on Monday under the easing of NSW COVID-19 restrictions. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Further lifting of virus restrictions near

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

June 19, 2020

2020-06-19 17:15:24

Many Australians are just days away from further easing of coronavirus restrictions, with ski slopes set to reopen and larger crowds allowed in cafes and pubs.

But the tourism industry is warning hundreds of thousands of jobs could be lost if borders stay closed and the government pushes ahead with a planned wind-back of the Jobkeeper wage subsidy.

Canberrans are able to join together in larger gatherings over the weekend, with restrictions lifted to allow cinemas and indoor play centres to reopen and gatherings of up to 100 people.

Victoria will lift the number of people allowed to gather outdoors or visit cafes, restaurants, cinemas and stadiums to 50 people from Monday.

In NSW, Thredbo will open its ski slopes on Monday and Perisher from Wednesday, although would-be snow bunnies must have prebooked their lift tickets.

The stoush over closed state borders continues to bubble along.

Chief executive of the Tourism and Transport Forum Margy Osmond says 133,000 tourism and hospitality jobs could be lost if the Jobkeeper payment is not extended beyond September.

The TTF wants the subsidy to continue until March 2021, as the industry loses about $10 billion a month due to coronavirus measures.

South Australia announced on Friday it was throwing open its borders to people coming from Queensland, after lifting restrictions on visitors from Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory earlier in the week.

NSW and Victorian residents are expected to be allowed in to SA from July 20.

Queensland is expected to reopen its borders on July 10 and the NT will follow suit on July 17.

There were 20 new cases of coronavirus recorded around Australia on Friday – seven in NSW and 13 in Victoria.

