Final-year medical students could be deployed to help health workers tackle COVID-19 outbreaks. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Future doctors to bolster health ranks

By Finbar O'Mallon

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 16:21:09

Thousands of medical students could bolster hospital ranks in the event of a spike in coronavirus cases.

New paid positions have been created for almost 3800 final-year medical students to assist doctors and nurses fighting the pandemic.

Medical Deans Australia and New Zealand welcomed Friday’s announcement, saying it would help students continue their studies.

President Richard Murray said the virus had risked knocking a year off medical students’ education.

“No student, no future. If you don’t have students progressing through university you don’t get doctors graduating,” Professor Murray told AAP.

“That has a big impact on our ability as a nation to look after people, let alone at a time when we may be facing a higher level of need as a result of COVID-19.”

He said deployment would depend on the need in different states and territories, with the students to help healthcare workers in the background.

There were 3771 final-year students across the country, with NSW having the lion’s share, according to the MDANZ.

The students would bolster triage roles, help out GPs or support for specific response units.

Coronavirus had seen students face delays to their hands-on learning in some parts of the country, but they would now be employed in paid learning roles, Prof Murray said.

He said the students would still be supervised so they could learn while providing a healthcare service.

“Students have a very important part to play in making sure the healthcare system continues to function,” Prof Murray said.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said the country needed its final-year medical students.

“We cannot overstate the importance of working together to put patient care first and also support the vital need to continue the clinical training of our students,” he said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said medical students were ready, willing and able to help Australia’s healthcare system.

“(They) will free up senior doctors and nurses to treat COVID-19 cases,” he said.

Education Minister Dan Tehan said it was a testament to Australia’s health and education systems that they had been able to create the new positions.

“We want to encourage student placements to continue where it is safe and possible to do so,” he said.

