G20 launches initiative for health tools

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Saudi Arabia has launched a G20 initiative to accelerate access to health tools amid COVID-19. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

G20 launches initiative for health tools

By AAP

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 11:27:25

The group of 20 rich and emerging economies has launched an international initiative to accelerate access to health tools needed to fight coronavirus.

The finance minister of Saudi Arabia, the current G20 chair, said on Sunday the group is still working to bridge an estimated $US8 billion ($A13 billion) funding gap to combat the pandemic.

“The G20 will continue reinforcing global cooperation on all fronts, and most importantly, on closing the immediate health financing gap,” Mohammed al-Jadaan said in a statement launching the ‘Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator’ initiative.

He added that “the international community is still facing extraordinary uncertainty about the depth and duration of this health crisis”, the statement said.

Saudi Arabia earlier this month pledged $US500 million ($A783 million) to support global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In the statement, it repeated its call on all countries, non-governmental organisations, philanthropists and the private sector to help close the financing gap.

Latest sport

rugby league

Police, NRL probe Addo-Carr and Mitchell

NSW Police and the NRL will investigate whether Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell broke social distancing regulations at a mid-north coast gathering.

Australian rules football

Ratten wary of AFL hub health challenges

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten is wary of the mental health challenges that could arise in AFL quarantine hubs and the impact on players' families.

cricket

Paine: Aussie cricketers won't be greedy

Test captain Tim Paine says Australia's cricketers won't be greedy as they await more financial information from Cricket Australia prior to a possible pay cut.

Australian rules football

Hardwick wants AFL return date ASAP

Premiership coach Damien Hardwick says AFL teams could prepare for a season reboot with as little as two weeks' full training under their belts.

rugby league

Coaches in agreement ahead of NRL target

The NRL is nearing crunch time next week with decisions yet to be made on the competition structure and approval from governments needed to restart the season.

news

economy, business and finance

Business warns of $400b virus economic hit

A six-month recovery plan from coronavirus measures would cost Australia's economy more than $400 billion, modelling by the Business Council of Australia shows.

sport

rugby league

Police, NRL probe Addo-Carr and Mitchell

NSW Police and the NRL will investigate whether Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell broke social distancing regulations at a mid-north coast gathering.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Yemen separatists announce self-rule

The Saudi-backed government in Yemen has warned of "catastrophic consequences" after a southern separatist group announced self-rule in areas it controls.