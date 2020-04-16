G7 to discuss coronavirus in video meeting

US President Donald Trump will convene a video meeting of G7 leaders on Thursday to co-ordinate responses to the coronavirus, the White House says.

The leaders of the leading industrialised democracies first met over video link in mid-March to discuss the coronavirus.

The US holds the rotating chair of the group and was forced to cancel this year’s in-person meeting because of the pandemic.

The G7 countries have largely recorded severe outbreaks of the virus.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the meeting would aim to “co-ordinate national responses” to COVID-19.

“Working together, the G7 is taking a whole-of-society approach to tackle the crisis across multiple areas, including health, finance, humanitarian assistance and science and technology,” Deere said.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States earlier held talks and issued a statement reiterating a G7 vow “to do whatever is necessary” to ensure growth and protect the economy.