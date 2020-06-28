Discover Australian Associated Press

The SA government's Game On strategy aims to encourage people to fit more exercise into their lives. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

‘Game on’ to get more SA people moving

By Emily Cosenza

June 28, 2020

2020-06-28 13:36:58

A new strategy encouraging more South Australians to increase their physical activity has the potential to save the public health system up to $804 million a year.

The Game On: Getting South Australia Moving plan outlines a framework to ensure more people fit exercise into their daily lives.

It focuses on eight key outcomes including access to public open spaces, affordable and sustainable sporting opportunities and accessible sports facilities.

Currently, 58 per cent of South Australian adults exercise for the recommended 150 minutes per week, and the state government aims to increase that to 62 per cent in the next five years. 

Sport and Recreation Minister Corey Wingard said inadequate exercise had the potential to cost the public health system an extra $86,366 per person over their lifetime.

“We set ourself some goals and targets as a state because we know if we can get people out, moving and active we’ll have great benefits going forward,” he said. 

“We want to make sure we provide the right facilities and opportunities to get more people out and active and do that 150 minutes of exercise per week.”

Mr Wingard said a number of state government projects were rolled out under the Game On banner, including more than $70 million for a second national park in metropolitan Adelaide and opening up reservoirs for recreational activity.

