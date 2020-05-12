Discover Australian Associated Press

A 49-year-old man will face court in Sydney for the murder of American Scott Johnson, 27, in 1988. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

homicide

Gay hate murder accused due in NSW court

By Ashlea Witoslawski

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 19:59:45

A man is due to face court over the murder of Sydney-based American mathematician Scott Johnson more than three decades ago in what police believe was a gay-hate crime.

The 49-year-old man is expected to front Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday.

He was arrested on Tuesday at a Lane Cove property in Sydney’s northern suburbs and later charged with murder.

Three coronial inquests have been held into Mr Johnson’s death after the 27-year-old was found at the base of a cliff near Manly’s North Head on December 10, 1988.

The first coronial inquest ruled his death was a suicide. The second inquest in June 2012 returned an open finding.

The third inquest in 2017 found Mr Johnson fell from the clifftop as the result of violence by an unidentified attacker who perceived him to be gay.

A $1 million reward for information leading to an arrest in the case was offered in 2018 and Mr Johnson’s family in March pledged to match the figure.

Steve Johnson – Scott’s brother – said in a statement it was an emotional day for his family and that his sibling had symbolised those who lost their lives to homophobia-inspired violence.

“I hope the friends and families of the other dozens of gay men who lost their lives find solace … and hope it opens the door to resolve some of the other mysterious deaths of men who have not yet received justice,” he said. 

