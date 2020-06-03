GDP fell 0.3pct in the March quarter

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Consumer spending dropped 1.1 per cent in the March quarter. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

economy (general)

GDP fell 0.3pct in the March quarter

By AAP

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 13:36:57

Australia’s economy contracted 0.3 per cent in the March quarter, according to new economic figures that make it certain the country will officially be declared in a recession in September.

Gross domestic product grew just 1.4 per cent in the 12 months to March 31 as the economy took a hit from the bushfires and the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, the Australian Bureau of Statistics says.

“This was the slowest through-the-year growth since September 2009 when Australia was in the midst of the global financial crisis and captures just the beginning of the expected economic effects of COVID-19,” ABS chief economist Bruce Hockman said on Wednesday.

“I think it’s the sort of story we were anticipating,” said St George chief economist Besa Deda.

“It looks a lot better than some of the other economies around the world” and better than what economists had anticipated earlier, Ms Deda said.

The Australian dollar jumped on the news, rising to a five-month high of 69.84 US cents, although by 1327 AEDT it had eased to 69.35 US cents.

While it was Australia’s first quarterly economic decline since March 2011, economists took heart that the contraction wasn’t worse.

“The economy was hit by bushfires, drought, cyclones, flooding and a global pandemic and only fell 0.3 per cent,” CommSec chief economist Craig James said.

That represents just a 1.2 per cent fall at an annualised rate, compared with the 5.0 per cent annualised contraction the United States economy suffered in the March quarter, a 7.7 per cent per cent decline in the UK, 8.6 per cent in Germany and 33.8 per cent in China, Mr James said.

Economists had said there was an outside chance the readout would be flat or positive. 

That would have given Australia the chance to extend its unprecedented run of more than 29 years without a recession, which economists define as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

With Australia’s economy certain to shrink this quarter – economists say it will likely be the most severe contraction since the Great Depression – it’s clear that Australia will officially record its first recession three decades years when the next GDP figures are released in September.

“Today’s data confirm the pandemic pushed the economy into a deep recession in March,” said NAB economist Kaixin Owyong, who is expecting a “massive” 8.4 per cent fall in June quarter GDP.

“Interesting that it took a healthy emergency to break the record economic expansion,” Mr James said.

Westpac economist Andrew Hanlan said the key downside surprise in Wednesday’s figures was that consumer spending dropped 1.1 per cent, detracting 0.6 percentage points from GDP.

“While retail rose, spending in other areas was hard hit by the pandemic,” Mr Hanlan said.

While spending on goods rose – notably on food, medicine and home office equipment – spending on services such as travel, dining and recreation fell sharply, by 1.9 per cent overall in the biggest decline since the 1980s.

Home building and business investments were down, as were business inventories as the pandemic disrupted supply chains.

Overall private demand subtracted 0.8 percentage points from GDP while public demand contributed 0.3 per cent percentage points to it, with government spending rising 1.8 per cent as authorities responded to the bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.

BIS Oxford Economics chief economist Sarah Hunter said she expected the decline in first-half GDP to be “relatively small when compared with other economies – we now expect the peak to trough fall in GDP to be significantly less than 10 per cent”.

“It’s still going to be substantial,” she said.

Latest sport

swimming

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

Rohan Taylor has taken over as Australian swimming's head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will leave in September.

Australian rules football

Lions' duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

Brisbane triple-premiership heroes Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

rugby league

Rooster Radley the victor at NRL Judiciary

Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has escaped a one-match ban after successfully challenging a grade-one dangerous throw charge at the NRL judiciary.

rugby league

Cowboys lose Taumalolo with knee blow

North Queensland superstar Jason Taumalolo has been ruled of the Cowboys' clash with Cronulla with a knee injury.

rugby league

McGregor makes his move with Clune at No.7

Under-fire St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has made the big call to blood Adam Clune at halfback and move Corey Norman to fullback against Canterbury.

news

crime, law and justice

NT youths set to get compo over tear gas

Four former detainees from the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled.

sport

swimming

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

Rohan Taylor has taken over as Australian swimming's head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will leave in September.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Protesters defy curfews, Trump's warning

Mass protests over police brutality against black Americans are continuing in US cities, despite President Donald Trump calling for a hardline crackdown.