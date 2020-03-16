Georgia postpones presidential primaries

Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 US presidential primaries until May because of fears over coronavirus.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement that in-person early voting, which began statewide on March 2, will be halted and the election will be moved to May 19, when Georgia’s other 2020 primary elections are being held.

The action followed Republican Governor Brian Kemp’s signature of an emergency declaration that unlocked sweeping powers to fight Covid-19.

In a speech on Saturday, the governor renewed a call for places of worship, schools and others to consider cancelling large gatherings as cases in the state rise.

Election officials said in addition to the safety of the public, one of the biggest considerations was the risk the virus posed to poll workers, who are often older.

On Friday, Louisiana became the first state to push back its presidential primaries.