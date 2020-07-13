Discover Australian Associated Press

Berlin bikers have taken part in a protest against a draft law aimed at reducing traffic noise. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

German bikers protest Sunday driving bans

By AAP

July 13, 2020

2020-07-13 05:31:31

Motorcyclists in Berlin have rallied against a noise reduction initiative that could ban the driving of motorbikes on Sundays and holidays.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of bikers gathered at the city’s iconic Brandenburg Gate, taking several routes to reach it and demonstrably lining the square with their bikes.

One protester wore a jacket saying, “If we’re too loud, you’re too old”.

Last weekend, tens of thousands of bikers throughout the country protested against the initiative from the upper house of parliament.

The initiative seeks to limit the noise made by motorcycles to no louder than the sound of a truck or lawnmower, and also includes a proposal for motorcycle driving bans on Sundays and holidays.

