DFB President Fritz Keller has called for a salary cap in German soccer. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

German FA boss calls for player salary cap

By AAP

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 03:00:30

German soccer must learn long-term lessons from the coronavirus crisis, with better financial controls and player salary caps, to keep fans on board, a top official says.

Germany’s Bundesliga was shut for more than two months in response to the coronavirus pandemic before becoming the first major soccer league to resume action last week.

“We have to learn from our mistakes, because the crisis is an opportunity to restructure football,” German Football Association (DFB) President Fritz Keller said in a virtual address to the DFB’s extraordinary meeting on Monday.

“We need to bring professional football to the people, to their everyday world. So we need an improved financial control system and, yes, a salary cap,” he added.

Some German clubs were close to financial collapse after the first month of suspension, the league had warned as it pushed for a restart, which has been criticised by some as too early.

The DFB meeting also approved the restart on May 30 of Germany’s third division, with the last match day scheduled on July 4, despite opposition by some of its members who had called for the season to be abandoned.

Keller added that soccer needs to think long-term.

“Commissions for agents and immense transfer figure irritate society and estrange them from our beloved sport,” he said. “Football has to offer satisfactory answers to these issues.”

“We do not only need new rules but also an new attitude. Not to think just from season to season as we painfully found out. Football as a whole has to live on long-term perspectives.” 

