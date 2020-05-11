German meat-packing plant virus cases rise

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A meat-packing plant in the German town of Coesfeld has recorded more coronavirus cases. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

German meat-packing plant virus cases rise

By AAP

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 01:27:29

The number of employees of a meat-packing plant in the German town of Coesfeld that have tested positive for the coronavirus has risen to 180, a local official says.

The plant near the Dutch border has been ordered shut by the health minister of North Rhine Westphalia due to the outbreak among its workers.

As of Friday, 13 of those infected had been hospitalised.

Most of the affected workers are from Romania and Bulgaria who are living in temporary accommodation close to the plant.

The official said that all 1200 people working for the plant were being sought for testing and that 900 samples had already been taken.

On Thursday, the number of cases at the plant stood at 129.

Another meat-packing plant in the state in the town of Oer-Erkenschwick, which is owned by the same company, is also suffering from an outbreak in which 33 of 1250 workers have tested positive. 

State authorities have ordered all abattoir workers to be tested.

In the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, health officials also ordered all abattoir workers to be tested after 109 people working at a slaughterhouse in Bad Bramstedt tested positive.

“Much more has to be done to reduce the risks to the safety and health of employees in slaughterhouses,” said Anja Piel, a board member of the DGB union.

Germany, which has a heavy coronavirus caseload but has managed to keep its death toll relatively low, is gradually starting to lift the restrictions it imposed in mid-March to stem the outbreak.

Latest sport

rugby league

V'landys dismisses rule-change rhetoric

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys dismisses as "alarmist rhetoric" complaints that proposed NRL rule changes will impact the integrity of the competition.

rugby league

NRL set to clear major hurdles: V'landys

ARLC chairman Pete V'landys hopes to clear major hurdles this week for the competition to restart on May 28.

Australian rules football

WA border restrictions present AFL hurdle

The AFL season could resume as early as June 11 but will have to operate around Western Australia's hard border controls.

rugby union

Super Rugby clubs happy with Clarke move

Rob Clarke's appointment as interim boss at Rugby Australia is winning applause from Super Rugby clubs who are desperate for a clear path forward.

rugby league

Miffed NRL refs not ruling out strike

NRL referees have not ruled out striking over a proposed reduction in the number of officials on the field when the season resumes later this month.

news

health

More than 150,000 Victorians tested

Victoria's coronavirus testing blitz has seen more than 150,000 people tested with ten new cases emerging since Saturday.

sport

rugby league

V'landys dismisses rule-change rhetoric

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys dismisses as "alarmist rhetoric" complaints that proposed NRL rule changes will impact the integrity of the competition.

world

politics

China refutes 24 'lies' by US politicians

China has issued a lengthy rebuttal of 24 "lies" by US politicians, including suggesting the coronavirus may not have originated in Wuhan, and its actions.