German police break up ‘corona parties’

Police in southern Germany have had to break up two so-called “corona parties” after young people gathered despite official admonitions against socialising to curb the spread of coronavirus.

About 100 people met on Monday evening in a park in the Bavarian city of Nuremberg to party, using a music and lighting system powered by a generator, police said on Tuesday.

In the nearby town of Schwabach, 50 youths also gathered in a skate park, partying loudly with music.

They reportedly agreed to meet through social media.

In both cases, officers secured the facilities and dispersed the groups.

Police made an urgent plea to refrain from such gatherings, saying that it is every citizen’s responsibility to limit the coronavirus infection rate as much as possible and thereby shield at-risk groups from life-threatening diseases.

They called on parents to sensitise their children.

Due to the coronavirus, public events and gatherings are prohibited across the state of Bavaria until April 19.

Police will be taking tougher action against such parties, Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder said on Tuesday in Munich.

“Sorry, but this is not acceptable,” he said. “This is a real danger.”