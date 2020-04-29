Discover Australian Associated Press

Robert Koch Institute head Lothar Wieler says daily COVID-19 cases in Germany are no longer falling. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

German virus cases no longer in decline

By AAP

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 20:17:29

Germany’s coronavirus infection rate has edged up from earlier this month and people should stay at home as much as they can despite last week’s lockdown relaxation, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases says.

The virus reproduction rate, dubbed ‘R’, is at 1.0 in Germany, said Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute. That means one person with the virus infects one other on average. Earlier this month, the rate was at 0.7.

Wieler on Tuesday urged Germans to practise rigorous social distancing despite a slight easing of restrictions on public life.

Retailers with floor space of up to 800 square metres are allowed to open, along with car and bicycle dealers, and bookstores, although they must enforce strict social distancing and hygiene rules.

German retailers sought on Tuesday to persuade the government to let all stores operate normally from May 4, saying customers had not stormed back into the smaller shops which were allowed to reopen and shoppers were behaving prudently.

Wieler said Germany, compared to other countries, had been successful so far in restricting the spread of the virus.

“Against the background of the easing (of restrictions), let’s ensure we can continue to defend this success we have achieved together. We don’t want the number of cases to rise again.”

“Let’s, in so far as is possible, stay at home; let’s stick to the reduced contact.”

Academics have suggested public life might return to normal gradually if certain conditions are met, including the ‘R’ rate, stabilising at a low level.

“The number should stay below one – that is the big goal,” Wieler said.

“The further it is below one, the more secure we can feel, the more leeway we have, but there are other numbers that are also important,” he said, adding these included the number of cases per day, and testing capacity.

Earlier on Tuesday, the institute said Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1144 to 156,337. The death toll rose by 163 to 5913. On Monday, the data showed confirmed cases up by 1018, with deaths up by 110.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will review the restrictions on Thursday with state leaders. She urged Germans last week to show endurance and discipline to get through the pandemic which she said was “still at the beginning”.

