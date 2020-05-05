Germany eases further virus restrictions

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Hairdressers have reopened in Germany as the virus lockdown eases. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Germany eases further virus restrictions

By AAP

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 20:25:59

Germans have been allowed to get a haircut for the first time in more than six weeks and a growing number of children returned to school as a downward trend in coronavirus infections was met by further easing of restrictions.

According to a dpa tally based on the latest regional data, Germany has now confirmed more than 163,400 coronavirus cases, compared to more than 162,700 cases the day before.

An additional 68 virus-related deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to at least 6728.

Monday’s recorded daily increases were notably low, which might be down to a lag in reporting during the weekend.

Nevertheless, restrictions on public life introduced across Germany in mid-March appeared to be yielding success.

The country’s so called reproduction rate – which measures the number of people an infected individual passes the virus on to – has remained below one in recent weeks.

Experts say this means the exponential spread of the virus, which causes the respiratory disease Covid-19, has been halted for the time being.

The latest report from the government’s Robert Koch Institute for disease control put Germany’s reproduction rate at 0.74. The institute says that around 132,700 people have now recovered from the virus.

The good news came as hairdressers reopened across the country on Monday under strict hygiene conditions and hundreds of thousands of students returned to school, with several states allowing classes for pupils who have to prepare for exams.

Wearing a mask on public transport and in shops is now mandatory across Germany.

Latest sport

rugby league

Storm resort to plan B for Albury training

Albury councillors have voted against Melbourne using council facilities to train in the border town, forcing the NRL team to make alternative arrangements.

rugby league

Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

It's not a given that the NRL is part of Channel Nine's future, according to the network's chief executive, Hugh Marks.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

news

virus diseases

Two new virus cases in Tas after four days

Tasmania has recorded two new virus cases as Premier Peter Gutwein raised the prospect of direct flights between the island state and New Zealand.

sport

rugby league

Storm resort to plan B for Albury training

Albury councillors have voted against Melbourne using council facilities to train in the border town, forcing the NRL team to make alternative arrangements.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.