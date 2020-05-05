Germany eases further virus restrictions

Germans have been allowed to get a haircut for the first time in more than six weeks and a growing number of children returned to school as a downward trend in coronavirus infections was met by further easing of restrictions.

According to a dpa tally based on the latest regional data, Germany has now confirmed more than 163,400 coronavirus cases, compared to more than 162,700 cases the day before.

An additional 68 virus-related deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to at least 6728.

Monday’s recorded daily increases were notably low, which might be down to a lag in reporting during the weekend.

Nevertheless, restrictions on public life introduced across Germany in mid-March appeared to be yielding success.

The country’s so called reproduction rate – which measures the number of people an infected individual passes the virus on to – has remained below one in recent weeks.

Experts say this means the exponential spread of the virus, which causes the respiratory disease Covid-19, has been halted for the time being.

The latest report from the government’s Robert Koch Institute for disease control put Germany’s reproduction rate at 0.74. The institute says that around 132,700 people have now recovered from the virus.

The good news came as hairdressers reopened across the country on Monday under strict hygiene conditions and hundreds of thousands of students returned to school, with several states allowing classes for pupils who have to prepare for exams.

Wearing a mask on public transport and in shops is now mandatory across Germany.