German officials warn virus far from over

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
German museums have been allowed to re-open amid a sharp drop in new COVID-19 cases. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

German officials warn virus far from over

By AAP

May 8, 2020

2020-05-08 20:41:56

German officials have warned that the coronavirus crisis is far from over despite the country slowly reopening its economy and trying to get life back to normal.

Germany has reported more than 166,000 infections and more than 7000 deaths but the European Union’s most populous country has fared better than some of its peers due to early testing and distancing measures.

“We are not living after the pandemic now – rather we are living in the middle of a pandemic, one that will be with us for a while – at least for this year and that’s being very optimistic,” Helge Braun, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, told Deutschlandfunk radio on Thursday.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a health authority that has a central role in fighting the disease, said particular vigilance was important in the autumn, pointing to evidence that the virus could have a slight seasonal pattern with more cases expected in the winter months.

Still, RKI Vice President Lars Schaade said: “Of course it’s possible that the number of cases can go up again beforehand and that we get a second wave – that is when human behaviour becomes relaxed again so that there is a higher number of transmissions.”

Despite recording the highest number of new infections since Friday last week, the trend of declining new cases was intact, Schaade said on Thursday.

Merkel had announced steps to ease the lockdown and launched an “emergency brake” mechanism allowing for renewed restrictions in case infections pick up again.

Schaade said trying to reopen society was right, but he cautioned that the pandemic will likely last for many more months. “All measures carry a certain risk.”

Germany went into lockdown in March to stop the spread of the virus, which was first identified late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The reproduction rate has been falling for several days and is now well below 1 – meaning a person with the virus infects fewer than one other on average.

The government expects the economy to shrink by 6.3 per cent this year despite a 750 billion-euro stimulus package and a short-time work subsidy program that lets employers move staff to shorter hours rather than laying them off.

Industry output plunged 9.2 per cent in March, its fastest decline since current records began in 1991.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Flu shot not mandatory for AFL players

The AFL will not implement a mandatory league-wide policy regarding the flu shot and will leave decisions on the vaccination up to players and club doctors.

rugby union

Rugby set to resume training in 10 days

Australia's Super Rugby clubs are eyeing a May 18 training restart with a seven-week build-up to a five-team domestic competition with no trans-Tasman finals.

rugby league

Three Titans stood down over health policy

Three Gold Coast players, including Bryce Cartwright, have been stood down by the NRL for refusing to take the flu shot.

rugby league

Titans' Cartwright signs NRL waiver form

Gold Coast Justin Holbrook has declared his NRL squad has either taken the flu shot or signed the league's revised waiver form.

tennis

Pospisil blasts Kyrgios' merger stance

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has copped a barrage from Canadian player Vasek Pospisil for his opposition to a proposed ATP and WTA merger.

news

inquiry

Decision reversed on Ruby Princess docking

An inquiry into the Ruby Princess debacle has been told the Port Authority allowed the ship to dock in a last-minute decision after it was told it was low risk.

sport

Australian rules football

Flu shot not mandatory for AFL players

The AFL will not implement a mandatory league-wide policy regarding the flu shot and will leave decisions on the vaccination up to players and club doctors.

world

virus diseases

Splits emerge as countries ease lockdowns

Moves to ease coronavirus lockdowns have produced opposing factions in many countries as opinions diverge on the method of returning to normal.