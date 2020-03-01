Germany enacts new virus-related measures

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced new measures to tackle Coronavirus outbreak. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Germany enacts new virus-related measures

By AAP

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 09:03:55

A German government crisis committee has widened cross-border travel guidelines and cancelled major international events among new measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

It expanded regulations for air and sea travel, requiring passengers from South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran to report their health status before entry. 

Previously only passengers from China had been required to do so.

The emergency measures follow the identification of further cases of infections in Germany, a continued drop in stocks, and growing expectations that Germany could fall into recession as a result of the outbreak.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Germany was at the beginning of a coronavirus epidemic after new cases emerged which could no longer be traced to the virus’s original source in China.

The committee, formed by the health and interior ministries and meeting twice a week, also said train railway companies were obliged to report passengers with symptoms to authorities and that federal police will step up checks within 30 km of the border.

The officials also called on cancellation of big international events, like the ITB Tourism Fair, which was called off on Friday.

The fair was due to take place next week in Berlin, with around 10,000 exhibitors scheduled to attend. 

Latest sport

soccer

Invincibles no more: Liverpool lose in EPL

Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten Premier League run has ended in dramatic style as they were thumped 3-0 at relegation-threatened Watford.

cricket

Aussies hammered in Proteas ODI opener

A depleted South Africa have proved too good for Australia, cruising to a 74-run victory in the one-day international series opener in Paarl.

basketball

Kings stun Melbourne late in 1st NBL semi

Sydney have overturned a 16-point final-quarter deficit to score a 86-80 home win over Melbourne United in the opening game of their NBL semi-final series.

soccer

Nabbout delivers Victory A-L win over Reds

Andrew Nabbout's late brilliance has delivered Melbourne Victory a 2-1 comeback win over Adelaide United, keeping their faint A-League finals hopes alive.

cricket

Labuschagne eager for South Africa reunion

Australia's ODI series in South Africa will be a special one for Marnus Labuschagne, who is set to play senior cricket in his birth nation for the first time.

news

politics

Labor open to virus support package

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers says the opposition would support a stimulus package to counter the negative impacts of the coronavirus on the economy.

sport

soccer

Invincibles no more: Liverpool lose in EPL

Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten Premier League run has ended in dramatic style as they were thumped 3-0 at relegation-threatened Watford.

world

crime, law and justice

Weinstein 'stir crazy' in NY hospital

A spokesman for Harvey Weinstein says the convicted sex offender is being guarded in a New York hospital room and is feeling scared and melancholy.