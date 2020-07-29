Discover Australian Associated Press

German Chancellery Minister Helge Braun told reporters COVID-19 may worsen in autumn and winter. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Germany mandates tests for some travellers

By Sascha Meyer and Philipp Demling

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 02:31:21

Travellers returning to Germany from areas that are currently high risk for the coronavirus are to be compulsorily tested in future, Health Minister Jens Spahn says.

Spahn said he would make use of his powers to “impose an obligation to test” for those arriving from high-risk areas amid reports of a rising number of cases in traditional German summer holiday destinations.

The tests will be free of charge.

“We have to prevent those returning from abroad from infecting others and releasing a fresh chain of infections,” Spahn said.

Voluntary testing has been available at several German airports since the weekend.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff appealed to the public to adhere to social distancing and hygiene measures as the number of cases in Germany ticked up.

“We have done well in the crisis so far but it all comes down to acting now if we want to also get through the crisis in autumn and winter,” Helge Braun said at a press conference.

Braun stressed that it was still important to keep the recommended 1.5 metres’ distance from others.

He also urged people to observe good hygiene, including by frequently washing their hands, airing indoor spaces and wearing a mask when necessary.

Masks are mandatory in shops and on public transport in Germany.

Braun’s comments came as regional outbreaks re-emerged in Germany, including on a farm in Mamming where 174 workers recently tested positive for the virus.

The number of new daily cases ticked above 800 at the end of last week in Germany, causing alarm after the country had largely brought the infection rate under control.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 205,609 people have tested positive for the virus.

Braun said the goal was to bring that number back down to below 500.

